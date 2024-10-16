GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Denmark Open badminton: Indian challenge ends in women’s and mixed doubles

Both the Indian pairs is action — Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women’s doubles) and B Summeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) — suffered heartbreak three-game defeats in their opening contests

Published - October 16, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Odense (Denmark)

PTI
Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy in action against Canadian pair of Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang on October 16, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@bwftv

Mixed doubles pair Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy in action against Canadian pair of Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang on October 16, 2024. Photo: YouTube/@bwftv

Indian shuttlers once again endured a poor start after the country’s challenge ended in both women’s and mixed doubles competitions of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament in Odense, Denmark, on Wednesday.

Both the Indian pairs is action — Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (women’s doubles) and B Summeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy (mixed doubles) — suffered heartbreak three-game defeats in their opening contests.

Taking the court first, Treesa and Gayatri squandered a game lead to go down 21-19, 17-21, 15-21 against fifth seed Malaysia combination of Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah in women's doubles opening round match that lasted one hour and 14 minutes.

The odds were always against the world no.21 Indian duo as it enjoyed a inferior 1-5 head-to-head record against their world no.7 opponents from Malaysia. But still Treesa and Gayatri gave their rivals a tough fight before bowing out.

In the mixed doubles too, Sumeeth Reddy and Sikki Reddy too gave away a game's lead to lose 22-20 19-21 22-24 against Canadian pair of Kevin Lee and Eliana Zhang in one hour and two minutes.

Later on Wednesday, promising Unnati Hooda will be up against USA's Lauren Lam in her women's singles opening round match, while Satish Kumar Karunakaran will play Li Yang Su of Chinese Taipei in men's singles.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lakshya Sen, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, also crashed out in the opening round of the men's singles event after suffering a three-game defeat at the hands of China's Lu Guang Zu.

If that was not enough, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap too made first round exits from the women's singles competition.

The only silver lining was double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu as she moved into the second round after her opponent Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei retired midway in the second game with the score reading 21-8 13-7 in the Indians' favour.

Published - October 16, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Related Topics

badminton / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.