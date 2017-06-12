Delhi HC appoints ad hoc panel to govern carrom

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High court has appointed, through an order by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Najmi Waziri, a five-member ad hoc committee with the Director of the Union Sports Ministry as chairman and two former players — two-time World champion Maria Irudayam and Kunja Phanse — to run the game in the country.

After losing more than a year owing to its derecognition by the government, and not being able to conduct any of the National championships, the secretary of the All India Carrom Federation

(AICF) V.D. Narayan had pleaded the court not to punish the players who were losing out in terms of job, promotion, scholarship, cash awards, etc.

However, during the period of inaction, the AICF had managed to send a team for the World Championship in England and win five gold, six silver and two bronze medals in November, 2016.

The court had allowed Narayan to deal with the International Carrom Federation, which would not accept entries from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

It was another matter that the players had to take care of their expenses individually or through their employers, as the government had stopped funding the game long before derecognising the national federation.

In the ad hoc committee, V.D. Narayan along with S. Udayakumar of the rival faction will be members, with Narayan being extended the authority to deal with ICF.

“The decisions shall be taken by the committee, preferably unanimously. However, in case there is a tie, the decision shall be taken by the chairman, the Director (Sports), who shall have the casting vote,” the court order stressed.

The order also made it clear that “the functioning of the Committee shall not lead to any financial burden on the Government or its members, and all the expenses incurred by the Committee towards holding its meetings shall be to the account of the Federation.

“The Committee shall, in its functioning, keep in mind the mandate of the Federation; the calendar of the Federation; as well as the national and international obligations in relation to the sport of Carrom.”

The court also advised “the Committee shall function, keeping in view the interest of the sport of Carrom and its players in India. The Committee shall exist till the writ petition is disposed of, and appropriate orders are passed in the writ proceedings in relation to the functioning of the Federation by Court.”

Most importantly, the Court was categorical in stating that “the Federation shall be deemed to be recognised in respect of the decision taken by the Committee on its behalf. In accordance with the decision taken by the Committee, Mr. V.D. Narayan shall issue the Railway Concession Forms and the Prospectus to the players.”OM