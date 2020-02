Delhi clinches All-India inter-university squash championship title

Triumphant: The Delhi University team which won the All-India inter-university squash championship in Jaipur on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI

18 February 2020 22:06 IST

Delhi University beat Mumbai University 3-0 to clinch the men’s title in the All-India inter-university squash championship which concluded at the Manipal University, Jaipur, on Tuesday.

In the match for the third place, Pune University beat Manipal Academy of Higher Education 3-1.

The results (final): Delhi University bt Mumbai University 3-0 (Ashwin Kandath bt Shubham Anuangare 11-2, 11-5, 11-9; Kunal Singh bt Rupesh Parmar 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; Divyanshu Sharma bt Rahul Yadav 11-9, 11-2, 12-10). Semifinals: Delhi University bt Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka 3-0 (Kunal Singh bt Roshan Bhajwani 11-2, 11-3, 11-9; Ashwin Kandath bt Sanyam Jain 11-3, 11-7, 11-6; Divyanshu Sharma bt Taksh Bhawani 12-10, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4).

Quarterfinals: Delhi University bt Punjab University, Chandigarh, 3-2 (Kunal Singh bt Pagat Sharma 11-0, 11-0, 11-4; Ashwin Kandath lost to Abhishek 6-11, 14-12, 9-11, 8-11; Divyanshu Sharma bt Yashvir Singh 11-1, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9; Rahul Vasishtha lost to Sonu 5-11, 8-11 (retd.); Abdur Rahman bt Tarumveer Singh 11-3, 11-3, 12-10).