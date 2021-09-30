Deepika Kumari stays in medal race

YANKTON (USA)

30 September 2021 22:22 IST

Deepika defeated Russian player Gomboeva to reach the recurve semifinals at the Archery World Cup Final

World No. 2 Deepika Kumari defeated Olympic team silver medallist Svetlana Gomboeva of Russia 6-4 to enter the recurve women’s individual semifinals and stay in contention for a medal at the Archery World Cup Final (WCF) on a rainy day in U.S.A. on Thursday.

Deepika staved off a strong challenge from Gomboeva in the quarterfinals to keep alive her chances of a sixth WCF medal. Deepika and Gomboeva were tied 1-1 after scoring 27 apiece in the first set.

The Indian then shot 9, 9, 8 compared to the Russian’s 9, 7, 8 and won the second set 26-24 to lead 3-1.

Three 10s gave Deepika a perfect score as she won 30-25 to take a 5-1 lead.

However, Gomboeva fought back on the strength of two 10s and a 9 to win the fourth set 29-26, reducing the margin to 5-3. Both shared the spoils in the fifth with a 28.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Verma, the lone Indian compound archer in fray, crashed out in the men's individual quarterfinals, losing 142-146 to American Braden Gellenthien.

Gellenthien led 28-27 after the first set and extended his lead by clinching the second 30-29.

Abhishek gave the American, a multiple World championships team gold winner, a tough fight by shooting two more 29s and sharing the honours in the next two sets.

Up 116-114, Gellenthien came up with a perfect 30 to bag the fifth.