Deepika Kumari in recurve semifinals

PARIS

23 June 2021 21:38 IST

Verma, Jyothi best-ranked compound archers

Deepika Kumari, who got two byes, defeated Elena Tonetta of Italy 6-0, Charline Scwarz of Germany 7-3 and Aida Roman of Mexico 6-0 to reach the recurve women’s individual event semifinals in the archery World Cup Stage-3 here on Wednesday.

Ankita Bhakat lost in the fourth round, while Komalika Bari, who got past her compatriot Madhu Vedwan in the second round, exited in the third.

All Indian male archers — Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and B. Dhiraj — in the recurve men’s individual competition also lost. Das and Jadhav reached the fourth round.

Advertising

Advertising

In the compound bow division, Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha emerged as the best-ranked Indian archers in the men’s and women’s sections respectively after the qualification round.

Verma aggregated 706 points to take the 11th place. He was followed by Aman Saini, who totalled 704 for 21st place, and Rajat Chauhan, who collected 607 for the 42nd spot. The men’s team was ranked sixth after gathering 2107 points.

Jyothi shot 695 points for her 15th place. She was followed by Saanchi Dhalla (690 points, 22nd place), Akshita (681, 32nd) and Pragati (668, 43rd). The women’s team was slotted sixth after getting 2066 points.

The mixed compound team of India was ninth with 1401 points. The elimination phase of the compound division will be held from Thursday onwards.