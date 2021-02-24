Deepak in quarterfinals

Asian silver-medallist Deepak Kumar (52kg) advanced to the quarterfinals with a facile 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Olzhas Bainiyazov as Indian boxers got off to a mixed start at the 72nd Strandja memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Other winners on Monday included Naveen Kumar (91kg) and Jyoti (51kg) in the women’s draw.
While Naveen edged American Darius Fulghum 3-2 in his favour, Jyoti got the better of Ukraine’s Tetiana Kob 4-1.
However, Shashi Chopra (60kg), Lalita (69kg) and Sakshi (57kg) lost their opening bouts.
In the men’s competition, Naveen Boora (69kg) and Ankit Khatana (75kg) have got byes into the pre-quarterfinals.
The results: Men: 52kg: Deepak Kumar bt Olzhas Bainiyazov (Kaz) 5-0; 91kg: Naveen Kumar bt Darius Fulghum (USA) 3-2.
Women: 51kg: Jyoti bt Tetiana Kob (Uzb); 57kg: Andrea Medina (USA) bt Sakshi.
60kg: Beatriz Ferreira (Bra) bt Shashi Chopra 5-0; 69kg: Navabakhor Khamidova (Uzb) bt Lalita 5-0.
