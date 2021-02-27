Other Sports

Boxing | Deepak gets silver

Deepak Kumar..creditable show  

Deepak Kumar’s fantastic run at the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament ended with a silver medal, after he lost a fiercely-contested flyweight (52kg) final on Saturday.

Deepak, an Asian silver-winner, was up against Bulgaria’s Daniel Asenov, a two-time European championships gold-medallist. The bout ended in a split verdict in favour of the local favourite.

The Indian had created a flutter when he stunned reigning Olympic and World champion Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

Naveen Boora (69kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down to Asian Games gold medallist Bobo-Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan in his semifinal bout.

