Dashers prevail over Smashers

Sung Ji Hyun tamed the world championship and Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu 11-15, 15-13, 15-14 much against the prayers of the adoring crowd to put Delhi Dashers 2-1 ahead against Chennai Smashers in the Vodafone Premier Badminton League at the Babu Banarasi Das Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

With the match tantalisingly poised, Smashers — playing the trump card in the final match featuring the mixed doubles pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock — was dealt a blow when the latter twisted her ankle early in the first game, and retired against Ashwini Ponnappa and Vladimir Ivanov.

It meant a negative point, and Delhi Dashers prevailed 3-0, an unexpected finish after a slow start and slow recovery.

Chennai got off to a superb start through Sumeeth Reddy and Lee Yang. The duo out-gunned Russians Ivan Sozonov and Vladimir Ivanov, who played as the trump, in straight games.

The Delhi team led 10-6 before losing its way in the first game, trailed 4-9 in the second before slipping further to defeat. With Reddy hammering winners with panache, despite a heavily taped right knee, and Lee Yang providing the winning touch, it was no surprise that the Chennai team won.

The negative point for losing the trump match did not weigh heavily on the Dashers as they won the next two men’s singles matches, first to nullify the disadvantage and then draw parity.

Delhi won both in straight games through Wing Ki Wong Vincent and Tian Houwei, against Brice Leverdez and Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk respectively.

The Thai Tannongsak led 14-12 in the first game against Houwei before he lost the next three points and the game, thanks to two winners from the Delhi player.

In the second, it was on even keel before Houwei stepped it up from 10-10 winning the next five points and setting up the stage for the match of the evening.

Sindhu started off well and wrested the initiative with a string of top quality shots in taking the first game. However, the errors crept in, and a service fault set up game-points for Hyun. An unfavourable net chord then saw Sindhu drop the second game. This was to prove costly later.

Sindhu was a lot more purposeful in the decider and came up with a few telling shots, especially one down the line. But despite the crowd backing her with chants of Bharat mata ki jai, the Korean prevailed.

With these three points Delhi is now on 11, while Chennai stays on seven.

The results: Delhi Dashers bt Chennai Smashers 3-0 [(T) Ivan Sozonov & Vladimir Ivanov lost to Sumeeth Reddy & Lee Yang 13-15, 11-15; Wing Ki Wong Vincent bt Brice Leverdez 15-10, 15-13; Tian Houwei bt Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 15-14, 15-10; Sung Ji Hyun bt P.V. Sindhu 11-15, 15-13, 15-14; Ashwini Ponnappa & Vladimir Ivanov bt Chris Adcock & Gabrielle Adcock 6-5 (retired)].