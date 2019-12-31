Darshil, Anahat bag titles at Scottish junior squash open

Two young Indian talents, Darshil Parasrampuria (boys’ u-11) and Anahat Singh (girls’ u-13) bagged titles in the Scottish junior squash open here on Monday.

Darshil, seeded 5/8, beat the top-seeded Zack Paton of Scotland 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 in the semifinal before overcoming second seed American Brendan Tagliarini in the final with an 8-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 12-10 verdict.

Anahat, the top seed, trounced Malaysia's Keertty Haridharan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 in the girls’ final.