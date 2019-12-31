Other Sports

Darshil, Anahat bag titles at Scottish junior squash open

more-in

Anahat, the top seed, trounced Malaysia's Keertty Haridharan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 in the girls’ final

Two young Indian talents, Darshil Parasrampuria (boys’ u-11) and Anahat Singh (girls’ u-13) bagged titles in the Scottish junior squash open here on Monday.

Darshil, seeded 5/8, beat the top-seeded Zack Paton of Scotland 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 in the semifinal before overcoming second seed American Brendan Tagliarini in the final with an 8-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9, 12-10 verdict.

Anahat, the top seed, trounced Malaysia's Keertty Haridharan 11-1, 11-1, 11-1 in the girls’ final.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
sport
sports event
badminton
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 10:57:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/darshil-anahat-bag-titles-at-scottish-junior-squash-open/article30446265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY