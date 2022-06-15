Other Sports

Daily Quiz | On young chess champions

Daily Quiz | On young chess champions

The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place next month in Tamil Nadu. How well do you know your chess champions?

Daily Quiz | On young chess champions

1/5

1. Who became the youngest World Chess Champion at the age of 22 years and 210 days?

Answer :

Garry Kasparov

Daily Quiz | On young chess champions

0/5

RETAKE THE QUIZ


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Text and Context
The Hindu Quizzes
chess
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2022 11:20:22 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/daily-quiz-on-young-chess-champions/article65523260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY