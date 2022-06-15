Daily Quiz | On young chess champions

Venkataraghavan Srinivasan June 15, 2022 11:17 IST

The 44th Chess Olympiad will take place next month in Tamil Nadu. How well do you know your chess champions?

1. Who became the youngest World Chess Champion at the age of 22 years and 210 days?
Answer: Garry Kasparov

2. Who was the youngest to become a Grandmaster in chess at the age of 12 years 4 months and 25 days?
Answer: Abhimanyu Mishra

3. Who was India's first International Master?
Answer: Manual Aaron

4. Who In 2016 became the youngest international master in history, at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days?
Answer: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

5. If a chess player is starting with a 1.e4 move (one of the most popular opening moves), which piece on the chess board is he moving and where?
Answer: The pawn in front of the king by two squares



