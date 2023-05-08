Daily Quiz | On chess grandmasters

1 / 5 | A heavy smoker and drinker, this chess GM was briefly world champion in the 1960s. His innovative, aggressive play on the board set him apart for his peers. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mikhail Tal SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Early in his career, the former chess world champion Mikhail Botvinnik had this to say about possibly the strongest GM ever in chess — “In the hands of this young man lies the future of chess”. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Garry Kasparov SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This GM was a second to Viswanathan Anand and has also helped groom the outstanding Indian chess talent Arjun Erigaisi recently. He was FIDE World Chess Champion in the early 2000s for one year. Name him DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rustam Kazimdzhanov SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | A world champion with a phenomenal record on the board against his peers; he was once unbeaten for eight years from February 10, 1916 to March 21,1924 — over 63 games in which he won 40 and drew 23. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jose Raul Capablanca SHOW ANSWER