Daily quiz | On Asian games, October 10, 2023
Saurav Ghosal in squash, is a veteran Indian great, who won silver for a fifth consecutive singles medal in the Games since debuting in 2006. START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 |
India breached the 100-medal mark for the first time. So, how many Gold and Silver medals did our sportspersons win?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : 28 gold and 38 silvers in an unprecedented haul of 107 medals.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 6 |
Which sport accounted for most gold medals with seven and who set a new individual world mark in that sport?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Shooting and Sift Kaur Samra in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 6 |
Like Jyothi Surekha, which sportsperson was also decorated with three (one individual and two team) gold medals?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Ojas Pravin Deotale. Both happened in compound archery.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 6 |
David Beckham and Ronaldo were the first names of two participants who were part of a team that set a new National record. In which sport did they compete at Hangzhou?
5 / 6 |
Sanjana Bathula (15 years, three months, and 11 days) and Jaggy Shivdasani (65 years, seven months, and 20 days) were the youngest and oldest medallists for India at the Games. In which events did they win a medal?
6 / 6 |
Which two siblings, who participate in the same sport for men and women, were part of silver medal-winning teams?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : R. Praggnanandhaa and R. Vaishali in chess.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE