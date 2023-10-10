Daily quiz | On Asian games, October 10, 2023

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | India breached the 100-medal mark for the first time. So, how many Gold and Silver medals did our sportspersons win? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 28 gold and 38 silvers in an unprecedented haul of 107 medals. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which sport accounted for most gold medals with seven and who set a new individual world mark in that sport? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shooting and Sift Kaur Samra in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Like Jyothi Surekha, which sportsperson was also decorated with three (one individual and two team) gold medals? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ojas Pravin Deotale. Both happened in compound archery. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | David Beckham and Ronaldo were the first names of two participants who were part of a team that set a new National record. In which sport did they compete at Hangzhou? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cycling. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Sanjana Bathula (15 years, three months, and 11 days) and Jaggy Shivdasani (65 years, seven months, and 20 days) were the youngest and oldest medallists for India at the Games. In which events did they win a medal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Speed skating and Bridge SHOW ANSWER