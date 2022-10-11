Daily Quiz | On tall basketball players

Srinivasan Ramani October 11, 2022 12:12 IST

Victor Wembanyama, has been touted as the next big talent in the National Basketball Association, which he is expected to join as the first draft pick next year. Here’s a quiz on tall basketball players

1. Two players are tied for the tallest (7 ft 7 inches) to have played in the NBA. One is a Romanian who played six seasons in the NBA, largely for the Washington Bullets (later Wizards). Name him.

Answer: Gheorghe Muresan

2. The other player to hold the record for the tallest in the NBA, was originally from Sudan. He belongs to an ethnic group, which along with the Tutsi of Rwanda, considered to have the tallest people in Africa. Name the player and the tribe.

Answer: Manute Bol from the Dinka tribe

3. This 7 ft 6 inches tall basketball player is considered the most accomplished player in terms of overall performance for anyone above 7 ft 4 inches in the NBA. He played eight seasons, all for Houston Rockets in the NBA, besides representing Shanghai Sharks in the Chinese Basketball Association. Name him.

Answer: Yao Ming

4. Although the players mentioned in question 1 and 2 were the tallest to play in the NBA, this 7 ft 8 inches tall Japanese player who was drafted by Golden State Warriors in 1981 but did not get a chance to play is the tallest to be drafted in the NBA. Name him.

Answer: Yasutaka Okayama

5. This affable 7 ft 3 inches tall Serbian basketball player, who currently plies his trade for Houston Rockets, played the villain who fought John Wick in the film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Name him.

Answer: Boban Marjanovic



