Daily Quiz | On tall basketball players
Victor Wembanyama, has been touted as the next big talent in the National Basketball Association, which he is expected to join as the first draft pick next year. Here’s a quiz on tall basketball players
1/5
1. Two players are tied for the tallest (7 ft 7 inches) to have played in the NBA. One is a Romanian who played six seasons in the NBA, largely for the Washington Bullets (later Wizards). Name him.
