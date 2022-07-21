Daily Quiz | On chess

Sindhu Nagaraj July 21, 2022

International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, the day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded, in 1924. Here is a quiz on the abstract strategy game, played by millions of people worldwide.

Daily Quiz | On chess International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20, the day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded, in 1924. Here is a quiz on the abstract strategy game, played by millions of people worldwide. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On chess 1/7 1. According to one theory, a game similar to chess called Chaturanga originated in India and spread along the Silk Roads west to Persia. Which ancient empire is associated with Chaturanga? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Gupta empire I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This was a world champion chess program developed by Ed Schröder. In 1997, it won a match with GM Arthur Yusupov. In 1998, it won a match with another GM who was rated number two in the world at the time. What is the name of the chess program, and who is the GM it won a match with? SHOW ANSWER Answer : REBEL, Viswanathan Anand I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Stockfish, Houdini, and Komodo are commonly used terms in chess championships. What are they? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Chess engines I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. He was a British educationalist and prominent chess historian. In 1913, he published his book, proposing the theory that chess originated in India. Who is the said historian? What is the name of his book? SHOW ANSWER Answer : H.J.R. Murray, A History of Chess I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. This is one of the most popular chess openings that dates back to the late 16th century. This was analysed by the Italian chess player Giulio Polerio in his 1594 manuscript on chess, though the currently used term was not used then. In 1813, the English master Jacob Henry Sarratt gave the English name. What is this opening called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sicilian Defence I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This chess set is the standard style of chess pieces, recommended for use in competition by FIDE. Nathaniel Cooke, a journalist is credited with the design of the patent, and they are named after a leading chess player. What is it called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Staunton chess set I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Fast chess is a type of chess in which each player is given less time to consider their moves than normal tournament time controls allow. In this type of fast chess, Black wins drawn games. It is used in tournaments such as Chess World Cup as a tie-breaker. What is this type called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Armageddon I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On chess YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



