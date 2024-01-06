Dabang Delhi elbow out Patna Pirates in one-point PKL thriller

January 06, 2024 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - Mumbai

Powered by Ashu Malik’s 10-point effort, Dabang Delhi scored a thrilling 38-37 win over Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League match here on January 5.

The win also lifted Delhi to the second place in the table with 35 points.

In a blistering first half performance, Dabang Delhi inflicted two All Outs on the Pirates for a 10-point advantage.

Dabang raiders Malik, Meetu Sharma and Manjeet logged an incredible 13 points from 20 raids in the first half, leaving the Pirates chasing shadows.

Malik, in particular, was not tackled even once in the first half, even registering a Super Raid with a minute left in the half as they took a 13-point lead going into the break.

The Patna defence finally fell into place in the second half, and inflicted an All Out of their own, to cut the lead down to six points.

Sachin came to life soon after, registering a Super Raid to take out Ashish, Vikrant and Mohit to pull them closer.

The Pirates' surge continued through the half as Sachin and M Sudhakar's brilliant raiding kept them within three points till late in the game.

In the end, though, Delhi held on by running down the clock to clinch the match.

