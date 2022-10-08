Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League season opener

Dabang Delhi KC thrashed U Mumba 41-27 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

PTI Bengaluru
October 08, 2022 09:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba players in action in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 opener | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ProKabaddi

Captain Naveen Kumar racked up 13 points as Dabang Delhi KC thrashed U Mumba 41-27 in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi earned the momentum as Naveen pulled off a flurry of fantastic raids. He was backed up brilliantly by defenders Vishal and Sandeep Dhull as Delhi inflicted an 'All Out' to take a massive lead at 11-9 in the 9th minute.

Naveen continued to step on the pedal to help Delhi widen the lead at 14-5. The Dabang Delhi KC defense unit led by Krishan kept tackling U Mumba raiders as Delhi led at 19-10 at half-time.

U Mumba showed a bit more urgency in the second half with Ashish picking up some crucial raid points and Kiran Magar pulling off a couple of brilliant tackles, but the Naveen Express kept raging on and kept Delhi in the lead at 28-20 in the 31st minute.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With only three U Mumba members on the mat, Naveen effected a multi-point raid and recorded his first Super 10 of the season. Moments later, Delhi inflicted another ALL OUT and led comfortably at 33-21.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Delhi sealed the fate of the match when they attained a massive 12-point lead in the 40th minute. Naveen continued to pick up raid points as Dabang Delhi KC eventually walked off the mat as winners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app