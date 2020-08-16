Cyclist Remco Evenepoel crashes off bridge, severely injured during race in Italy

Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang raced to a solo victory in the Giro di Lombardia after race favourite Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital following a frightening crash into a ravine on Saturday.
The Belgian prodigy went over a bridge barrier during a descent, fracturing his pelvis and suffering a lung contusion, his Deceuninck-Quick Step team said. Evenepoel, 20, already has nine wins under his belt this season, more than any other rider, but is set to be out of action for a lengthy period after the horror crash.
“Placed into a precautionary neck brace and taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, Remco was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury,” said Deceuninck-Quick Step's statement.
“Unfortunately, the X-rays showed a fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion, which will keep Evenepoel on the sidelines for the upcoming period. Our rider will remain in the hospital overnight under observation, before flying on Sunday to Belgium.”
Cyclist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium is taken away on a stretcher after falling during the Tour of Lombardy cycling race, from Bergamo to Como, Italy, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
| Photo Credit:
AP
The Belgian was in a select group of leading riders when he crashed.
Astana rider Fuglsang went solo in the climb up to San Fermo della Battaglia and never looked back.
After 231 km between Bergamo and Como, New Zealand's George Bennett was second for Jumbo-Visma with Fuglsang's team mate Alexandr Vlasov of Russia third.
The Giro di Lombardia usually takes place in October but moved to Saturday when the race calendar was redrafted after a four-and-a-half month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
