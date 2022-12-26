  1. EPaper
Curry will be out at least two more weeks for NBA Warriors

Curry, who suffered the injury December 14 at Indiana while trying to make a steal, has missed the team's past four games

December 26, 2022 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST

AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, left, and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, left, and center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, sidelined since suffering a partially dislocated left shoulder, will be out for at least another two weeks, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors said Saturday.

Curry, who suffered the injury on December 14 at Indiana while trying to make a steal, has missed the team's past four games.

The Warriors said Curry was recently reevaluated and the exam indicated Curry is "making good progress" in his recovery and "will be re-evaluated again in two weeks," the team said in a statement.

The 34-year-old guard, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and last season's NBA Finals MVP, will miss at least six games in the next two weeks, starting with Golden State's home showdown Sunday against Memphis.

That contest is part of the NBA's annual Christmas Day NBA schedule, this year featuring five games involving most of the league's best clubs and biggest stars.

In other holiday games, the Philadelphia 76ers will visit New York while Dallas plays host to the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee travels to Boston and Phoenix plays at Denver.

The Boston-Milwaukee contest pits the team's with the NBA's best records against each other, the Celtics leading the league at 23-10 with Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee on 22-10.

Denver and Memphis share the Western Conference lead at 20-11.

Top News Today

