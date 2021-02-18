NBA | Curry turns on the heat

San Francisco

18 February 2021 21:29 IST

Mitchell, Gobert lead the way as Jazz routs Clippers

Stephen Curry sealed a stunning late fightback to help Golden State Warriors to a 120-112 overtime victory over Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Curry scored eight of the final 11 points to finish with a 25-point haul.

The results:

Wizards 130 bt Nuggets 128; Bulls 105 bt Pistons 102; Pelicans 124 lost to Trail Blazers 126; Grizzlies 122 bt Thunder 113; Warriors 120 bt Heat 112 (OT); Clippers 96 lost to Jazz 114.