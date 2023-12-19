GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cuesports Nationals | Natasha and Aanya ease into the snooker sub-junior final

The latter also makes the junior girls’ billiards semifinals

December 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
Aanya Patel in action during the  sub-junior girls’ snooker semifinals at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships in Chennai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Aanya Patel in action during the  sub-junior girls’ snooker semifinals at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships in Chennai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka’s Natasha Chethan and Gujarat’s Aanya Patel posted easy wins in their respective semifinal clashes of the sub-junior girls’ snooker category at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Tuesday.

Teenager Natasha beat Punjab’s Jiya Sehgal 2-0, while Aanya put it past Sanvi Shah (MP) by an identical margin. Aanya has also advanced to the semifinals in the junior girls’ billiards category.

Natasha in action during the  sub-junior girls’ snooker semifinals at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships in Chennai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Natasha in action during the  sub-junior girls’ snooker semifinals at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships in Chennai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The results: Girls: Snooker: Sub-junior: Semifinals: Natasha Chethan (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 2-0 (65-31, 54-53); Aanya Patel (Guj) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 2-0 (36-11, 44-31).

Billiards: Junior: Quarterfinals: Snenthra Babu (TN) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 102-97; L. Shruthi (TN) bt Sreenidhi Anbarasan (TN) 180-93; Aanya Patel (Guj) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 147-92; R.T. Mohita (TN) bt Anita Bijju (Ker) 135-91.

