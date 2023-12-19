Cuesports Nationals | Natasha and Aanya ease into the snooker sub-junior final

December 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Chennai

Karnataka’s Natasha Chethan and Gujarat’s Aanya Patel posted easy wins in their respective semifinal clashes of the sub-junior girls’ snooker category at the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Tuesday.

Teenager Natasha beat Punjab’s Jiya Sehgal 2-0, while Aanya put it past Sanvi Shah (MP) by an identical margin. Aanya has also advanced to the semifinals in the junior girls’ billiards category.

The results: Girls: Snooker: Sub-junior: Semifinals: Natasha Chethan (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 2-0 (65-31, 54-53); Aanya Patel (Guj) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 2-0 (36-11, 44-31).

Billiards: Junior: Quarterfinals: Snenthra Babu (TN) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 102-97; L. Shruthi (TN) bt Sreenidhi Anbarasan (TN) 180-93; Aanya Patel (Guj) bt Sanvi Shah (MP) 147-92; R.T. Mohita (TN) bt Anita Bijju (Ker) 135-91.