Cue sports nationals | Grand double for Natasha Chethan

December 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Chennai

Karnataka’s Natasha Chethan won the sub-junior girls’ snooker title to record a double in the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru teenager rallied to beat Gujarat’s Aanya Patel 3-1 (35-57, 57-43, 55-42, 41-29) in the snooker final after defeating her for the sub-junior girls’ billiards crown last week.

It was the second defeat of the day in a final for Aanya, who lost to Tamil Nadu’s L Shruthi in the junior girls’ billiards title category.

The results (finals): Girls: Sub-junior: Snooker: Natasha Chethan (Kar) bt Aanya Patel (Guj) 3-1 (35-57, 57- 43, 55-42, 41-29). Junior: Billiards: L. Shruthi (TN) bt Aanya Patel (Guj) 179-93.