Other Sports

Croatia Grand Chess Tour | Anand retains second spot

P.K. Ajith Kumar KOZHIKODE 09 July 2021 22:49 IST
Updated: 09 July 2021 22:49 IST

Viswanathan Anand maintained his joint second position at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb. At the end of the eighth round of the rapid section, he had 4.5 points, the same as Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and local lad Ivan Saric.

With just one round remaining, they were half-a-point behind Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, who kept the sole lead. All the 10 games played over the two rounds on Friday were drawn.

In the seventh round, Anand had his chances, with black pieces, against Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland in a rook-against-minor-pieces ending, but he missed them. He drew with Saric in the eighth round.

Advertising
Advertising

The results (after eight rounds):

1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 5 points; 2-4. Viswanathan Anand, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) and Ivan Saric (Cro) 4.5.

5-6. Anish Giri (Ned) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 4.

7-9. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze), Alexander Grischuk (Rus) and Anton Korobov (Ukr) 3.5; 10. Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 3.

Comments
More In Other Sports
chess
Read more...