Coronavirus | Sporting heroes doing their bit

They were at the forefront of pursuing glory for the nation as athletes and now some Indian sporting heroes are playing a key role in the raging battle against the COVID-19 pandemic -- manning the streets as police officers persuading people to stay home amid a national lockdown.

T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Joginder Sharma, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Akhil Kumar and Asian Games champion kabaddi player Ajay Thakur have one thing in common. They are all full-time police officers, jobs which they got thanks to their sporting accomplishments.

Joginder Sharma. Photo: File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Joginder and Akhil, both Haryana police officers and good friends, listed the challenges that come with “doing duty” during an unprecedented crisis.

“I have been a DSP since 2007. This is one of a kind challenge for me because of the general fear and I can tell you that I have seen quite a few challenges in my years of service,” said Joginder, the all-rounder who bowled the final over in the triumph against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The 36-year-old is currently posted in Hisar as the nation observes a 21-day lockdown.

Helping those in need

“Our duty time starts around 6 a.m. and we help those in need of essentials or medical aid and take action against those who try to defy without any good reason,” Joginder said.

Serving with the Gurugram Police as ACP since September last year is Akhil, the flamboyant bantamweight boxer, whose perilously low guard at the peak of his career became the style statement that many in Indian boxing continue to try and emulate.

Akhil Kumar. Photo: File | Photo Credit: PTI

“People are generally cooperative and in any case, essential services are being kept open so there is not much panic,” said Akhil, who turned 38 on Friday, a working birthday for him.

The two-time Olympian and Arjuna awardee has also been pooling money with his colleagues, including another boxer-turned-policeman Jitender Kumar, to buy essential food items and sanitisers for the underprivileged.

Ajay, an Arjuna awardee and Padma Shri winner, is a DSP in Himachal Pradesh and has been in service since 2017.

The 2014 Asian Games gold-medallist was recently seen patrolling the streets of Bilaspur and has been raising awareness about the health crisis through video messages on his Instagram page.