Covid-19 | Milkha Singh discharged

His wife was hshifted to the ICU due to oxygen requirement.

Milkha Singh was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, even as he continued to be on oxygen support.

While the 91-year-old Milkha was discharged on the request of his family, his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on Saturday night due to increasing oxygen requirement.

“On the request of the family, Mr. Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support,” Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said in its update.

“Mrs. Milkha Singh had to be shifted to the ICU last night due to increasing oxygen requirements. She continues to be stable.”