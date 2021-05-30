Other Sports

Covid-19 | Milkha Singh discharged

Milkha Singh was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, even as he continued to be on oxygen support.

While the 91-year-old Milkha was discharged on the request of his family, his 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on Saturday night due to increasing oxygen requirement.

“On the request of the family, Mr. Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support,” Fortis Hospital, Mohali, said in its update.

“Mrs. Milkha Singh had to be shifted to the ICU last night due to increasing oxygen requirements. She continues to be stable.”

Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2021 11:45:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/covid-19-milkha-singh-discharged/article34684247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY