Other Sports

COVID-19 contingency plan in place for Ryder Cup

Team USA's Jordan Spieth walks onto the 10th green during a practice round.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

If a golfer playing in the Ryder Cup later this week tests positive for COVID-19, a contingency plan is set, following a rarely-used rule involving secret names placed in envelopes.

European captain Padraig Harrington said on Tuesday said that he and U.S. captain Steve Stricker agreed to have a “COVID envelope” in addition to an injury envelope — to be used in the event that the coronavirus takes one of their players out of competition. The envelope contingency is only necessary for the singles matches that conclude the three-day event.

Harrington and Stricker will place the names of three of their players into an envelope before Sunday’s 12 singles matches. If one team has someone forced out by COVID-19, the other team would then sideline the top player from the COVID envelope list to re-balance the matches, and the point would be halved.

“There’s an injury envelope and there’s a COVID envelope, so that’s two separate envelopes at this stage,” Harrington said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 11:40:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/covid-19-contingency-plan-in-place-for-ryder-cup/article36620160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY