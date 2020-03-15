Other Sports

Coronavirus | Women’s hockey team coach Marijne cancels his trip home

Sjoerd Marijne.

Expected to stay at SAI, Bengaluru

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak weighed heavily on India women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne, who was forced to cancel plans to return home to the Netherlands.

With the women’s team camp ending at Sports Authority of India (SAI) here, Marijne was keen to fly to the Netherlands to join his family.

Backing out

He was on the way to the airport, before he decided to back out.

Marijne was perhaps concerned that he may face difficulty entering the Netherlands.

Marijne also realised that his re-entry to India could have posed problems.

Overcome with doubt, the 45-year-old decided to cancel his trip home, and returned to SAI.

He is expected to stay at SAI until the uncertainty surrounding international travel subsides.

“Had to turn around on my way to the airport to go to my family.

“The risk is too great that I can’t return to India. Hard times for everyone and for me now that I can’t see my family and I don’t know when this is going to happen…,” Marijne tweeted.

