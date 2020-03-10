Coronavirus | Sports events hit worldwide by outbreak of COVID-19

The final round of the Hero Santosh Trophy 2019-20, scheduled to be played in Aizawl, has been postponed in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. This comes after an health advisory issued by the government with regards to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Lockdown in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the suspension until April 3 of all sporting events in the country, including the top-flight Serie A football league.

Questions remain about getting the season finished. At least three rounds of matches will need to be rearranged after April 3 before the end of the season scheduled for May 24.

There is little room for manoeuvre because of Euro 2020 beginning on June 12. And there are also concerns that Euro 2020, due to be hosted across 12 countries including Italy, might face an unprecedented cancellation.

LaLiga too confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division matches in Spain will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks.

Fans banned

Barcelona’s Champions League round of 16 return match against Napoli scheduled for March 18 has been ordered to be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, both clubs announced Tuesday.

Wednesday’s Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne will be the first Bundesliga game to be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus, local authorities announced on Tuesday.

German Football League (DFL) chief Christian Seifert warned Sunday that “the season must end by mid-May” in order to ensure clarity over promotion, relegation and qualification for international competition.

Sevilla’s match at home to Roma in the Europa League on Thursday will also be put behind closed doors.

Organisers of the Miami Open tennis said the tournament was still set to go ahead, a day after the ATP/WTA Indian Wells event in California was cancelled due to coronavirus.

A brief statement released Monday by the Miami organisers on Twitter said preparations for the March 23-April 5 event were “moving forward as scheduled.”