Coronavirus | Next couple of weeks crucial: Saina

Saina Nehwal.

Saina Nehwal.  

Former World No. 1 K. Srikanth also took to twitter, urging people to help each other instead of panicking.

India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, on Monday, stressed on the importance of taking necessary precautions in the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has created a global upheaval.

“Let’s be cautious and stay at home. These next couple of weeks are an important phase for India. All of us need to learn from what the other countries have experienced and take the necessary precautions ASAP,” Saina wrote on her twitter handle.

