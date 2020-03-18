Coronavirus | IOC says no ‘ideal’ solution as athletes voice COVID-19 concerns

Suspense continues: The picturesque setting notwithstanding, the uncertainty over the 2020 Olympic Games looms large.

Lausanne

18 March 2020 23:52 IST

Member Wickenheiser calls the decision to proceed ‘insensitive, irresponsible’

Olympic chiefs acknowledged on Wednesday there was no “ideal” solution to staging the Tokyo Olympics in response to a growing number of athletes expressing concern as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

Football’s European Championship and the Copa America have been postponed for a year, but the International Olympic Committee says it is “fully committed” to holding the Games from July 24 as scheduled.

“This is an exceptional situation which requires exceptional solutions,” an IOC spokesperson said after criticism from top athletes that they would be forced to take health risks should the Games go ahead.

“The IOC is committed to finding a solution with the least negative impact for the athletes, while protecting the integrity of the competition and the athletes’ health,” the spokesperson continued.

“No solution will be ideal in this situation, and this is why we are counting on the responsibility and solidarity of the athletes.”

Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi and Britain’s world champion heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson both voiced concerns at the IOC’s stance.

“The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family’s health and public health to train every day?” Stefanidi tweeted. “You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in 4 months.”

Johnson-Thompson, who won her multi-event world title in Doha in October, criticised the IOC for telling athletes to train “as best they can”, saying it was at odds with stringent government health measures. “I feel under pressure to train and keep the same routine which is impossible,” she tweeted.

‘Bigger than even the Olympics’

Hayley Wickenheiser, a Canadian IOC member with four ice hockey gold medals, warned “this crisis is bigger than even the Olympics”.

“From an athlete perspective, I can only imagine and try to empathise with the anxiety and heartbreak they are feeling right now,” she said in a statement.

“The uncertainty of not knowing where you’re going to train tomorrow as facilities close and qualification events are cancelled all over the world would be terrible if you’ve been training your whole life for this.”

She added: “I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity.”