Coronavirus | 10 boxers test positive at Patiala camp

Ten boxers tested positive for COVID-19 at the National camp in Patiala.

Abhishek Yadav, Ankit Kumar, Sanjeet, Naveen Boora, Sachin Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Narender and head coach C.A. Kuttappa have returned positive tests, as per the isolation list accessed by The Hindu.

Deepak, Manjeet and Narender have been hospitalised after showing symptoms, according to a source.

Neither team doctor Karanjeet Singh nor any Boxing Federation of India (BFI) official could be reached for further details.

Without naming any athlete, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) release on Wednesday said that 26 of 313 had returned positive results at the NIS Patiala campus.

Four of 428 tested at the National Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru were positive.

All the Olympic-bound athletes tested negative, added the statement.

