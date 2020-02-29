Corfe Castle sprints to glory in record time

REWARDING EXCELLENCE: D. Vinod Sivappa (chairman, Bangalore Turf Club) presenting the Bangalore Turf Club Sprinters’ Cup to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole, owners of Corfe Castle, in the presence of, from left, trainer L. D’Silva, jockey A. Sandesh, Zavaray Poonawalla (chairman, Royal Western India Turf Club), M.A.M.R. Muthiah (chairman, Madras Race Club) Nityanand Rao (chairman, Mysore Race Club), Delna Poonawalla, R. Surender Reddy (chairman, Hyderabad Race Club), J.S. Bedi (chairman, Delhi Race Club) and Mrs. Behroze Poonawalla.

MYSURU

29 February 2020 22:42 IST

Ambrosio showcases his prowess in the Stayers’ Cup

Corfe Castle, trained by Leo D’ Silva and ridden by Sandesh, proved that there can never be any certainties in the Sport of Kings.

The world, its neighbour and yours truly for that matter went on record to say the Bangalore Turf Club Sprinters’ Cup was a two-way contest between the Bengaluru challenger Multifaceted and the Mumbai champion Iron Age.

The rest of the field it was felt were there for the minor placings.

At the end of a record-breaking run, it was Corfe Castle which had the better of Mauritania with Intense Stylist and Coorg Regiment ending up third and fourth.

The fancied duo missed the board.

Bred at the Poonawalla Group Of Farms, Corfe Castle, who is by Excellent Art out of Miss Danehill, is a full brother to Sprint Queen Ruffina who had won this very race two years in a row and now Miss Danehill has become the first broodmare to produce three Sprinters’ Cup winners in successive years.

The M.A.M. Ramaswamy Stayers’ Cup was won in emphatic fashion by the Usha Bred Ambrosio(Multidimensional-Ambrosia).

The 5-year-old bay gelding, trained by S.A. Attollahi, was given a great ride by jockey Suraj Narredu.

As the curtain came down on the first day of the showpiece of Indian Racing, the Mysore Race Club proved, that given the opportunity, they are second to none.

The results

MADRAS RACE CLUB MILLION (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SHERWIN (Suraj) 1, Allabouther (Trevor) 2, Code Of Honour (David Allan) 3 and Ombudsman (Darshan) 4. Not run: Mahalakshmi. Nk, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 23.11s. ₹15 (w), 10, 17 and 17 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 47, FP: 63, Q: 75, Trinella: 218 and 73..

Favourite: Sherwin. Owner: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

DASHMESH-WIN LEGEND MILLION (1,400m), rated 75 & above: SUBAH KA TARA (Srinath) 1, Cerise Noir (Trevor) 2, Grand Tenton (D.S. Deora) 3 and Courage (S. John) 4. Shd, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 21.83s. ₹368 (w), 42, 14 and 37 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 118, FP: 1,516, Q: 340, Trinella: 87,153.

Favourite: Bernardini. Owners: M/s Rajan Aggarwal, Gautam Aggarwal, Gautam Sengupta & Mrs. Smitha Gautam. Trainer: Samar Singh.

HYDERABAD RACE CLUB MILLION (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: KARADENIZ (Trevor) 1, Notting Hill (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Akita Pro (Suraj) 3 and Asgardia (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Ewandor. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m, 21.87s. ₹43 (w), 17, 28 and 17 (p), SHP: 68, THP: 49, FP: 638, Q: 342, Trinella: 1,588 and 495.

Favourite: Asgardia. Owner: Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

R.W.I.T.C MILLION (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: STAR SAPPHIRE (Yash) 1, Brown Bess (S. John) 2, Star Holiday (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Premier Ace (Darshan) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 48.83s. ₹50 (w), 15, 29 and 156 (p), SHP: 78, THP: 276, FP: 796, Q: 515, Trinella: 24,783 and 31,864. Favourite: Hokkaido. Owner: Mr. Srinivas Naidu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

JAPAN MILLION (1,200m), rated 60 & above: RAPUNZEL (I. Chisty) 1, Gold Field (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Brabourne (A. Imran) 3 and Murcilago (Bhawani Singh) 4. Not run: Tremendous. Hd, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 09.79s. ₹33 (w), 13, 21 and 42 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 113, FP: 341, Q: 160, Trinella: 3,083 and 3,171.

Favourite: Lion. Owners: Mrs. Namrataa Rakesh & Mr. M.S. Murali. Trainer: Rakesh.

BANGALORE TURF CLUB SPRINTERS’ CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): CORFE CASTLE (Excellent Art-Miss Danehill) Sandesh 1, MAURITANIA (Excellent Art-Classic Sky) David Allan 2, INTENSE STYLIST (Western Aristocrat-Spica) Nicky Mackay 3 and COORG REGIMENT (Varenar-Semper Eadem) Darshan 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 08.79s (record time, old: 1m, 08.94s, Dancing Phoenix, 2016). ₹118 (w), 22, 24 and 24 (p), SHP: 76, THP: 45, FP: 1,193, Q: 544, Trinella: 4,887 and 1,927.

Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep. by. Mr & Mrs. Z.S. Poonawalla, M/s. M. Ramakrishna Reddy & Tinder Singh Ahluwalia. Trainer: L.D. Silva.

M.A.M. RAMASWAMY STAYERS’ CUP (3,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): AMBROSIO (Multidimensional-Ambrosia) Suraj 1, POINT TO PROVE (Multidimensional-Burooq) A. Sandesh 2, RAEES (Sedgefield-Lost Perfection) C.S. Jodha 3 and COSMOS (Multidimensional-Hills And Stars) Trevor 4. Not run: Royal Crystal. 2-1/4, Lnk and 1. 3m, 11.05s. ₹41 (w), 16, 18 and 31 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 75, FP: 156, Q: 134, Trinella: 1,552 and 644, Exacta: 9,044 and 1,292. Favourite: Sacred Roman. Owners: M/s. P. Prabhakar Reddy, Rama Seshu Eyunni & United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

DELHI RACE CLUB MILLION (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: LAGOPUS (A. Imran) 1, Power Of Thea (P.S. Kaviraj) 2, Donna Bella (Suraj) 3 and Princeazeem (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Star Atrium, Domitia, Good Opinion and Octavius. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 10.21s. ₹26 (w), 16, 16 and 16 (p), SHP: 49, THP: 65, FP: 122, Q: 115, Trinella: 743 and 336, Exacta: 2,118 and 908. Favourite: Lagopus. Owner and trainer: Mr. K. Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹2,18,613 (four tkts.); Runner-up: 8,715 (43 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,014 (six tkts.); (ii): 1,184 (four tkts.); (iii): 1,789 (11 tkts).