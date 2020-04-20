Contrasting wins for Caruana, Vachier-Lagrave

Top-ranked American Fabiano Caruana proved a lucky winner against Russia No. 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi while Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave cruised to an easy victory over Dutchman Anish Giri in first round encounters of the $250,000 Magnus Carlsen Invitational online chess on Sunday.

Caruana, in serious danger in the first two games, was lucky to draw both games. After drawing the third, Caruana nailed a frustrated Nepomniachtchi in the fourth for a 2.5-1.5 result. Against Giri, Vachier-Lagrave raced away to victories in the first two games and drew the next two.

The results (first round): Fabiano Caruana (USA) bt Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 2.5-1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) bt Anish Giri (Ned) 3-1; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 3-2; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) 2.5-1.5.