Connecting Chennai and Frankfurt

Anand and his wife Aruna have found an interesting way to stay in touch. Anand from Frankfurt and Aruna from Chennai log into an OTT service at the same time and watch their favourite movie or television show.

“Our son Akhil also joins us from our home here,” said Aruna, who also doubles up as Anand’s manager.

Can still do it

“We usually watch movies and shows together every evening here at home.

“So I thought we could still do it though Anand is stationed in Frankfurt.”

She said they had been watching a lot of movies and shows together after Anand went to Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess. “We have enjoyed watching films like The Coldest Game, Murder Mystery and Snoopy and The Peanuts Movie,” said Aruna. “We also like shows such as Ugly Delicious and The Spy.”