Cong. stages march in Shimla protesting use of Pegasus spyware

The snooping has exposed the real face of BJP, says Himachal Cong. chief

Himachal Pradesh Congress workers and leaders on Thursday staged a march to the Governor House in Shimla protesting the alleged use of Pegasus spyware against politicians, journalists and others.

Led by State Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rahtore, the party members marched from close to the Chief Minister’s residence to the Governor House against the BJP government at the Centre. “The BJP led government is spying on politicians, journalists and constitutional authorities. The recent Pegasus snooping has exposed the real face of the BJP, which is using illegal and unconstitutional ways to gain intelligence,” he charged.

Mr. Rathore alleged that Pegasus was used to hack the cellphones in the run-up to 2019 general elections. “The Pegasus spyware and all NSO products were exclusively sold to the Union government, and it is thus clear that the Government of India and its agencies bought the spyware to hack phones of opposition leaders, journalists, lawyers and activists,” claimed Mr. Rathore.

“We want a Supreme Court-monitored judicial enquiry on the scandal and demand action against the guilty,” he added.

A memorandum was submitted to the Governor through his office by a Congress delegation.