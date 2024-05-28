Confident of a good Indian show at Paris: Anju Bobby George

A precautionary pull-out by Neeraj Chopra from competition, ineligible race walkers having to qualify again and qualifying nerves for some prominent hopefuls have all managed to temper India’s athletics hopes at the Paris Olympics. Still, there is little cause for concern, according to Anju Bobby George.

The former World Championship medalist and long jump legend is confident that India will put up a good show come July.

“The preparations are going well and the federation is ensuring everything is right. Except for injuries to 1-2 athletes like (Murali) Sreeshankar, the schedule for training and competitions is well planned. We can expect a good show regarding the finalists and medalists,” Anju, now a senior vice president at the Athletics Federation of India told The Hindu.

After two back-to-back competitions in tough conditions, Neeraj was expected to participate at the Ostrava Golden Spike meet but pulled out with discomfort in his adductor muscles. While it is not serious, it did create alarm among fans, more so given the unfortunate knee injury and surgery that forced Sreeshankar to end his season prematurely last month.

“It’s difficult to accept being out of competition for an athlete with injury because they put everything on the line for four years for that one moment,” Anju admitted.

“Sreeshankar was one of our great hopes, he was doing consistently well all through last year. But these things happen. I was in a similar situation in 2000 where despite being the first athlete to qualify for the Olympics, I was sitting at home with injury.

“It takes a while to realise what happened. It may take 9-12 months for him to return to full training but he is a great talent and a fighter. He will bounce back and he is yet to achieve his full potential,” she added.

Away from the elite athletes, Anju continues to live her dream of winning an Olympic medal, through her trainees at the Anju Bobby George Foundation and is confident of eventual success.

“It was tough in the initial stages but I have got great support from corporates. Companies like Coca-Cola and Gameskraft have helped in getting a world-class set-up for the training and residence of kids.

“Shaili Singh is the most prominent, but there are others in line too like Poorva, Kusuma, and Rachitha, getting better every day. The main challenge is to get their technique right – which means they have to first unlearn what they know. It is tough, also every athlete is different. Sports IQ is different from other forms of intelligence – some learn quickly but take time to translate it into execution; others are more injury-prone and need to be handled carefully,” she explained.

Having crossed the first target – taking everyone beyond 6m – Anju and Bobby are not targeting 6.15m.

“It will not happen overnight but it will happen. My dream of winning an Olympic medal is still alive but we know we can’t put too much pressure, they are still young. But multiple Olympic medals will come in the coming years, I am certain of that,” she signed off.