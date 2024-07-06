Comprehensive medical support for Indian athletes in Paris

For the first time, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), with support from the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has put in place comprehensive medical support for the Indian athletes during the upcoming Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 13-member medical team, headed by renowned sports injury expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, will take care of normal health issues as well as injury management.

Besides, the services of physiotherapists, sleep therapist, nutritionists, and psychologists will be available. A recovery and rehabilitation room will remain open round-the-clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ever since the sports science team was announced, the first thing that we did was start knowing our athletes. This is very important from three different aspects including sports medicine, sports nutrition and mental conditioning. You can’t start at the last minute,” said Dr. Pardiwala during a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

“The nutritionist, the mental conditioning coach, the physiotherapist, the sports medicine specialist have been going to the different camps so that we know our athletes better. Understanding their condition better is so important.”

Dr. Pardiwala said sleep pods would be available for the athletes in case they needed the equipment for a quick nap. Since the temperature is expected to remain between 18 to 26 degrees Celsius, the athletes have not shown much concern over the unavailability of air-conditioning in the Games Village, said Dr. Pardiwala.

The organisers have not installed ACs in the Games Village, which is designed to remain cooler naturally, as part of their effort to make the Olympics greener.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.