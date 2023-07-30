Compound mixed team of Pragati and Aman snares the gold medal

The Indian compound mixed team, comprising Pragati and Aman Saini, won the gold medal in the World University Games in Chengdu on Sunday.
Apart from the gold, Indian archers collected a silver and two bronze medals to bag four medals in team events.
Pragati and Saini rallied to beat Korea 157-156 in the final. After trailing 38-40 in the opening end, the Indian pair took the next two ends 40-39 and 40-37 to establish a two point lead. Even though the Korean duo of Sua Cho and Seunghyun Park claimed the fourth end 40-39, the Indians managed a slender one point win.
In the women’s gold medal match, India, consisting of Purvasha Shende, Pragati and Avneet Kaur, lost 224-229 to Korea to settle for the silver.
The men’s team, including Saini, Sangampreet Singh Bisla and Rishabh Yadav, defeated Korea 229-226 to secure the bronze medal.
In the recurve women’s team event, India, comprising Sangeeta, Tanisha Verma and Reeta Sawaiyan, pipped France 5-4 (tie-breaker 28-19) to take the bronze.
The men’s side, including Sachin Gupta, Sanjay Bhoge and Akhil Samudrala, went down 3-5 to Italy in the fight for the bronze.
