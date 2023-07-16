Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Lovepreet Singh’s silver and Purnima Pandey’s bronze bolster India’s medal haul

July 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh added a silver in the men’s 109kg category while Purnima Pandey rounded off India’s medal haul with a bronze in the women’s +87kg category later in the day as the host finished its campaign in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 18 medals on the final day of competition on Sunday.

While Lovepreet totalled 341kg (154kg+187kg) in the morning session, Pandey lifted 227kg (102kg+125kg) in the evening. India won eight golds, eight silvers and two bronze in the event, held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida and bettered its previous haul of 16 medals in 2021.

Day Five results (Indians unless stated):

Men: Junior 109kg: Liam Chandler (SA, 280kg); Senior: 109kg: Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi (Fij, 363kg), Lovepreet Singh (341kg), Andrew Griffiths (Eng, 340kg).

ADVERTISEMENT

Women: Junior: 87kg: Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Sukanya J. (SL, 170kg); Youth: +81kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Naza Grant (Can, 184kg); Senior: 87kg: Niamph Collins (Wal, 195kg), Chathurika Priyanthi Balage (SL, 191kg), Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Iuniarra Sipaia (Sam, 262kg), Lesila Fiapule (Sam, 250kg), Purnima Pandey (227kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.