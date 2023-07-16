ADVERTISEMENT

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Lovepreet Singh’s silver and Purnima Pandey’s bronze bolster India’s medal haul

July 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

India finished its campaign in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 18 medals on the final day of the competition

Uthra Ganesan

All smiles: Lovepreet Singh won a Silver Medal in Men’s 109kg Senior Weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh added a silver in the men’s 109kg category while Purnima Pandey rounded off India’s medal haul with a bronze in the women’s +87kg category later in the day as the host finished its campaign in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 18 medals on the final day of competition on Sunday.

While Lovepreet totalled 341kg (154kg+187kg) in the morning session, Pandey lifted 227kg (102kg+125kg) in the evening. India won eight golds, eight silvers and two bronze in the event, held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida and bettered its previous haul of 16 medals in 2021.

Day Five results (Indians unless stated):

Men: Junior 109kg: Liam Chandler (SA, 280kg); Senior: 109kg: Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi (Fij, 363kg), Lovepreet Singh (341kg), Andrew Griffiths (Eng, 340kg).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Women: Junior: 87kg: Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Sukanya J. (SL, 170kg); Youth: +81kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Naza Grant (Can, 184kg); Senior: 87kg: Niamph Collins (Wal, 195kg), Chathurika Priyanthi Balage (SL, 191kg), Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Iuniarra Sipaia (Sam, 262kg), Lesila Fiapule (Sam, 250kg), Purnima Pandey (227kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US