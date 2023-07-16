HamberMenu
Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Lovepreet Singh’s silver and Purnima Pandey’s bronze bolster India’s medal haul

India finished its campaign in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 18 medals on the final day of the competition

July 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Uthra Ganesan
All smiles: Lovepreet Singh won a Silver Medal in Men’s 109kg Senior Weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023, on Sunday.

All smiles: Lovepreet Singh won a Silver Medal in Men’s 109kg Senior Weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2023, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh added a silver in the men’s 109kg category while Purnima Pandey rounded off India’s medal haul with a bronze in the women’s +87kg category later in the day as the host finished its campaign in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships with 18 medals on the final day of competition on Sunday.

While Lovepreet totalled 341kg (154kg+187kg) in the morning session, Pandey lifted 227kg (102kg+125kg) in the evening. India won eight golds, eight silvers and two bronze in the event, held at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida and bettered its previous haul of 16 medals in 2021.

Day Five results (Indians unless stated):

Men: Junior 109kg: Liam Chandler (SA, 280kg); Senior: 109kg: Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi (Fij, 363kg), Lovepreet Singh (341kg), Andrew Griffiths (Eng, 340kg).

Women: Junior: 87kg: Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Sukanya J. (SL, 170kg); Youth: +81kg: Angel Billen (Can, 214kg), Maibam Martina Devi (213kg), Naza Grant (Can, 184kg); Senior: 87kg: Niamph Collins (Wal, 195kg), Chathurika Priyanthi Balage (SL, 191kg), Theresa Rounds Domonatani (Fij, 167kg); +87kg: Iuniarra Sipaia (Sam, 262kg), Lesila Fiapule (Sam, 250kg), Purnima Pandey (227kg).

