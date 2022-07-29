Commonwealth Games – Shiva Thapa advances in men’s 63.5kg category

India’s Shiva Thapa in action against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch during their men’s over 60kg-63.5kg (Lt Welterweight)-Round of 32 boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, at National Exhibition Centre(NEC) in Birmingham, UK, on Friday, July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 29, 2022 18:49 IST

Pugilist lives up to his billing with an emphatic win over Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch

World and Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa lived up to his billing with an emphatic win over Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in a men’s 63.5kg first round bout at the National Exhibition Centre Hall-in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. Thapa posted a 5-0 win in a one-sided contest to fix a pre-quarterfinal date with another World championships bronze medallist, Scotland’s Reese Lynch, who out punched Kiribati’s Timon Aree with the referee stopping the contest. Advertisement Advertisement The experienced Indian began confidently by landing solid left jabs and body shots from a distance. Thapa won the first round easily and continued to maintain his superiority using his fast hands. Seven-time Pakistan National champion Baloch desperately tried to catch up and witnessed a point being deducted for holding Thapa in the second round. Thapa beautifully covered the ring and displayed his combinations through counterattacks to leave Baloch clueless in the third and final round. Clearly, the Indian used the full duration of the bout to get some valuable ring time ahead of an important contest against a stronger rival.

