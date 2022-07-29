Other Sports

Commonwealth Games – Shiva Thapa advances in men’s 63.5kg category

India’s Shiva Thapa in action against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch during their men’s over 60kg-63.5kg (Lt Welterweight)-Round of 32 boxing match, at the Commonwealth Games 2022, at National Exhibition Centre(NEC) in Birmingham, UK, on Friday, July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
Y. B. Sarangi Birmingham July 29, 2022 18:49 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:49 IST

World and Asian medallist boxer Shiva Thapa lived up to his billing with an emphatic win over Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in a men’s 63.5kg first round bout at the National Exhibition Centre Hall-in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Thapa posted a 5-0 win in a one-sided contest to fix a pre-quarterfinal date with another World championships bronze medallist, Scotland’s Reese Lynch, who out punched Kiribati’s Timon Aree with the referee stopping the contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The experienced Indian began confidently by landing solid left jabs and body shots from a distance. Thapa won the first round easily and continued to maintain his superiority using his fast hands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Seven-time Pakistan National champion Baloch desperately tried to catch up and witnessed a point being deducted for holding Thapa in the second round.

Thapa beautifully covered the ring and displayed his combinations through counterattacks to leave Baloch clueless in the third and final round. Clearly, the Indian used the full duration of the bout to get some valuable ring time ahead of an important contest against a stronger rival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
boxing
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
India
sports event
sport
United Kingdom
Pakistan
Read more...