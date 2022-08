Commonwealth Games | Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in badminton singles

India’s Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi in action during his bronze medal match against Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng | Photo Credit: Reuters

August 08, 2022 00:46 IST

Kidambi Srikanth’s bronze in men’s singles is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal in badminton men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Srikanth defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. The medal is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games. More details to follow Advertisement Advertisement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.