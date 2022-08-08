Commonwealth Games | Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in badminton singles

The Hindu Bureau August 08, 2022 00:46 IST

Kidambi Srikanth’s bronze in men’s singles is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games

India’s Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi in action during his bronze medal match against Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal in badminton men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Srikanth defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. The medal is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games. MEDAL ALERT! 🚨@srikidambi clinches the 🥉to give 🇮🇳 its first medal in 🏸 at the #CommonwealthGames2022.



Final Score: 21-15, 21-18.



Fantastic win, champ! 👏💥@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968#IndiaPhirKaregaSmash#B2022#CWG2022#Badmintonpic.twitter.com/zI2Y5IWrlm — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 7, 2022 More details to follow



