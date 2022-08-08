Commonwealth Games | Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in badminton singles
Kidambi Srikanth’s bronze in men’s singles is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal in badminton men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Srikanth defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.
The medal is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games.
More details to follow
