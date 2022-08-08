Other Sports

Commonwealth Games | Kidambi Srikanth wins bronze in badminton singles

India’s Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi in action during his bronze medal match against Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng

India’s Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi in action during his bronze medal match against Singapore’s Jason Teh Jia Heng | Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth won the bronze medal in badminton men’s singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham. Srikanth defeated Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

The medal is India’s first in badminton at the Birmingham Games.

More details to follow


