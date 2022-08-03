Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh wins bronze in men's 109kg

India’s Lovepreet Singh competes in the men’s 109kg category weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI BIRMINGHAM: August 03, 2022 16:53 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:00 IST

India's Lovepreet Singh won a bronze in men's 109 kg to continue the country's medal rush in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3.

The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163kg in snatch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 361 kg, while Jack Opeloge of Samoa bagged the silver by lifting 358 kg in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India have so far won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold, in the showpiece.

Also Read: CWG 2022 | Full List of Indian Medal Winners in Birmingham

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
sport
Read more...