Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Sensational Sindhu enters final in women’s singles

P.V. Sindhu competes during the badminton women singles semifinals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill
PTI Birmingham August 07, 2022 15:35 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 15:35 IST

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stayed on course for an elusive gold medal after progressing to her second successive women's singles final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 7, 2022.

The 27-year-old Indian rode on her superior technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A former world champion, Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, was clearly the better player on display as she kept a firm grip on the match.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sindhu seemed a bit restricted in her movement with the achilles of her left leg strapped. The Singaporean played some good-looking shots to make it 8-4 early on but she was callous to allow the Indian draw level.

Sindhu entered the break with a two-point lead after producing a straight drop.

The Indian depended on her technical acumen, producing the right shots at the right time to keep moving ahead.

Yeo Jia Min was too erratic to put any pressure on the Indian, who moved to 19-12 with a perfect net shot.

The Singaporean used her cross court slices to trouble the Indian, making her move diagonally to reduce the gap to 16-19. But a forehand return going to net from her gave Sindhu three game points, and she converted it on the third attempt.

Yeo made a good start once again after the change of ends, but Sindhu reeled off five straight points to again draw parity.

It turned into a seesaw battle after that with the two playing some intense rallies, but Sindhu ensured she had her nose ahead at the interval as she unleashed a straight down-the-line smash.

A wide return and one going to net put Sindhu two points away from the final. Then Yeo going long gave Sindhu five match points. She squandered two before unleashing a pitch-perfect body smash to secure her place in the final.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
badminton
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
Read more...