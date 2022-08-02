Commonwealth Games 2022 | Saurav Ghosal to fight for bronze in men’s singles squash

PTI August 02, 2022 23:26 IST

PTI August 02, 2022 23:26 IST

The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.

Saurav Ghosal competes in the men’s singles squash semifinals against New Zealand’s Paul Coll, in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: STEPHEN POND

The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.

India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semifinals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 2, 2022. It was always going to be a difficult task for Ghosal to beat the Kiwi but the Indian surrendered meekly, going down 9-11 4-11 1-11 to the world number two and the last edition's silver medallist in one hour and 23 minutes. Ghosal, ranked 15th in the world, will play the loser of the second semifinal between James Willstrop of England and Wales' Joel Makin in the bronze play-off on Wednesday. The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast. Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar in the women's singles plate semifinals. Faiza was no match to the 23-year-old Indian as Sunayna won the tie 11-2 11-4 11-5.



Our code of editorial values