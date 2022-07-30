Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Sanket Sargar gets silver; gives India its first medal

India’s Sanket Sargar in action at the men’s 55kg weightlifting category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on July 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Birmingham July 30, 2022 16:07 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 16:18 IST

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category in Birmingham on July 30, 2022.

The 21-year-old looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts came in the way, as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.

But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he picked up an injury and looked in agony after failing to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.

In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals, including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honours in their respective events.

