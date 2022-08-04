Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | P.V. Sindhu sails into women's singles pre-quarters

P.V. Sindhu celebrates after winning against Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei during the Badminton Women’s Singles game at the CWG in Birmingham, England, on August 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Birmingham August 04, 2022 16:23 IST
August 04, 2022

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event with a comfortable straight game win over Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

It was always going to be a tough task for Fathimath against the two-time Olympic medallist, who pocketed the Round of 32 match 21-4 21-11 in just 21 minutes.

Sindhu, the last edition's silver silver medallist in the singles, hardly broke a sweat while toying with her opponent in the first game.

Without adopting an aggressive approach, Sindhu outfoxed the Maldives’ shuttler with her all-round game. She mostly used her deceptive drop-shots to garner points.

In the second game, Fathimath produced some resistance initially and was on level terms with Sindhu till 9-9, as the Indian mostly gave away points on unforced errors.

But Sindhu got her composure back and went into the breather leading 11-9.

After the break, it was all Sindhu as she ran away with the game with Razzaq managing just two points, to book her place in the last-16.

