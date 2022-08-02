Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 3, 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 3, 2022August 02, 2022 20:37 IST
The Indian men’s hockey team would look to put up a disciplined performance and avoid unnecessary cards in its bid to return to winning ways against Canada at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022.
After a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana in their opener, India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held 4-4 by hosts England in their second pool B match.
Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 3
Boxing
Men: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57kg); Ashish Kumar (80kg)
Women: Nitu (45-48kg); Nikhat Zareen (48-50kg); Lovlina Borgohain (66-70kg)
Cricket
Women’s Group A match: India vs Barbados
Hockey
Men’s group match (Pool B): India vs Canada
Women’s group match (Pool A): India vs Canada
Weightlifting:
Men’s 109 kg all groups: Lovepreet Singh
Women: 87+kg all groups: Purnima Pandey
Squash
Mixed doubles round of 32: India vs Sri Lanka
Lawn Bowls
Men
Singles Section D - round 2: India vs FLK
Singles Section D - round 3: India vs Scotland
Fours Section C - round 2: India vs Cook Islands
Fours Section C - round 3: India vs England
Women
Pairs section B: round 2: India vs Niue
Pairs Section B - round 3: India vs South Africa
Triples Section C - round 3: India vs Niue
Table tennis
Men: Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs George Wyndham
Singles classes 3-5 Group 2: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle
Women: Singles classes 6-10 Group 1- Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye
Singles classes 3-5 group 1 - Bavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Daniela di Toro
Singles classes 3-5 group 2: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs sue Bailey
Singles classes 6-10 gorup 1: Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze
Singles classes 3-5 group 2: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke
Singles classes 3-5 group 1: Bavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Ifchukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi
Judo
Men: 100 kg elimination round of 16: Deepak Deswal
Women: +78kg quarterfinals: Tulika Maan
Athletics
Men: 800m round 1; T11-12 100m round 1; 400m round 1; High Jump final; 100m semifinals; F42-44/61-64 discus throw final; T37-38 100m final; 100m final
Women: 400m round 1; Heptathlon Long jump; Triple Jump qualifying round; Heptathlon javelin throw; 100m semifinals; 10,000m final: Shotput final - Manpreet Kaur