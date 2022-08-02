Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 3, 2022

Men’s hockey team would look to put a disciplined performance against Canada.

The Indian men’s hockey team would look to put up a disciplined performance and avoid unnecessary cards in its bid to return to winning ways against Canada at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 3, 2022.

After a thumping 11-0 win over Ghana in their opener, India squandered a three-goal advantage and were held 4-4 by hosts England in their second pool B match.

Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 3

Boxing

Men: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (57kg); Ashish Kumar (80kg)

Women: Nitu (45-48kg); Nikhat Zareen (48-50kg); Lovlina Borgohain (66-70kg)

Cricket

Women’s Group A match: India vs Barbados

Hockey

Men’s group match (Pool B): India vs Canada

Women’s group match (Pool A): India vs Canada

Weightlifting:

Men’s 109 kg all groups: Lovepreet Singh

Women: 87+kg all groups: Purnima Pandey

Squash

Mixed doubles round of 32: India vs Sri Lanka

Lawn Bowls

Men

Singles Section D - round 2: India vs FLK

Singles Section D - round 3: India vs Scotland

Fours Section C - round 2: India vs Cook Islands

Fours Section C - round 3: India vs England

Women

Pairs section B: round 2: India vs Niue

Pairs Section B - round 3: India vs South Africa

Triples Section C - round 3: India vs Niue

Table tennis

Men: Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs George Wyndham

Singles classes 3-5 Group 2: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Isau Ogunkunle

Women: Singles classes 6-10 Group 1- Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye

Singles classes 3-5 group 1 - Bavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Daniela di Toro

Singles classes 3-5 group 2: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs sue Bailey

Singles classes 6-10 gorup 1: Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze

Singles classes 3-5 group 2: Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Amanda Jane Tscharke

Singles classes 3-5 group 1: Bavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Ifchukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi

Judo

Men: 100 kg elimination round of 16: Deepak Deswal

Women: +78kg quarterfinals: Tulika Maan

Athletics

Men: 800m round 1; T11-12 100m round 1; 400m round 1; High Jump final; 100m semifinals; F42-44/61-64 discus throw final; T37-38 100m final; 100m final

Women: 400m round 1; Heptathlon Long jump; Triple Jump qualifying round; Heptathlon javelin throw; 100m semifinals; 10,000m final: Shotput final - Manpreet Kaur