Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 2, 2022

Perry, the Commonwealth Games 2022 Mascot. | Photo Credit: LUKE WALKER
August 01, 2022 20:31 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 20:31 IST

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s withdrawal was a huge blow but the Indian athletics team for the Commonwealth Games still has multiple medal contenders who will vie for the top honours when the blue-riband track and field events begin in Birmingham on August 2, 2022

Here is the Indian schedule on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (August 2, 2022)

Weightlifting:

Men: Vikas Thakur (96kg); Ragala Venkat Rahul (96kg):

Advertisement
Advertisement

Women: Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (87kg)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hockey:

India vs England women group match

Boxing:

Rohit Tokas (67kg) men’s preliminary round of 16

Athletics:

Men: Long Jump qualifying round, 100m round, discus throw qualifying, 400m hurdles round, high jump qualifying round, T-45-47 100m round, 110m hurdles round, 10000m final, T45-47 100m final

Women: Heptathlon 100m hurdles, T37-38 100m round, shot put qualifying round, heptathlon high jump, 800m round, 100m round, pole vault final, women heptathlon shot put, T37-38 100m final, discus throw final, heptathlon 200m, T33-34 100m final

Lawn bowls

Women fours finals: India vs South Africa

Swimming

Men: 200m backstroke heat 2-Srihari Nataraj; 1500m freestyle heat: Advait Page, 1500m freestyle heat 2-Kushagra Rawat

Gymnastics:

Men: Vault final: Satyajit Mondal; parallel bars final - Sait Tamboli

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
athletics, track and field
Read more...